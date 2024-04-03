Oura Ring Introduces Experimental Feature to Detect Physiological Strain

The Oura Ring is introducing a new feature called Oura Labs, which allows users to opt in to experimental features. The first feature, called Symptom Radar, detects early signs of physiological strain by monitoring biometric trends.

Users are alerted of significant changes and can choose to enable Rest Mode or lower their activity goal. This feature is not specifically for illness detection but aims to prioritize rest and well-being.

