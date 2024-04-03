Opposition parties demand UK government to publish legal advice on Israel's actions in Gaza

Britain’s main opposition parties demanded Wednesday that the Conservative government publish legal advice it has received on whether Israel has broken international humanitarian law during the war in Gaza. They say the U.K. should ban weapons sales to Israel if the law has been broken. Britain is a staunch ally of Israel, but relations have been tested by the mounting death toll of the almost six-month war.

Calls for an end to arms exports have escalated since an Israeli airstrike killed seven aid workers from World Central Kitchen, three of them British. David Lammy, foreign affairs spokesman for the main opposition Labour Party, said “there are very serious accusations that Israel has breached international law.” He urged the government to “publish the legal advice now.” “If it says there is a clear risk that U.K

