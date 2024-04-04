Ohio Utility Regulator Concealed Decade-Long Relationship with FirstEnergy

As Gov. Mike DeWine in 2019 nominated Sam Randazzo to be Ohio ’s top utility regulator , Randazzo went to great lengths to hide a decade-long relationship with FirstEnergy that had paid him more than $10 million. Those payments included $4.3 million just as DeWine was picking Randazzo, according to court documents filed last week. DeWine’s appointee to chair the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio , Randazzo went on to help write and lobby for a $1.

3 billion bailout that Akron-based FirstEnergy paid more than $60 million in bribes to pass, according to, R-Glenford, and four others. Householder and former Ohio GOP Chairman Matt Borges were convicted, two others pleaded guilty, and lobbyist Neil Clark died by suicide

Ohio Utility Regulator Firstenergy Payments Bribery Scandal

