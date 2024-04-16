Ohio Supreme Court Orders Release of Unredacted Records in Fatal Police Shooting

FILE -- Ta'Kiya Young was shot Thursday evening during an incident about which police have not released many details.

The Blendon Township Police Chief said that Young "assaulted" the two officers with her car. The department would not release the two officers' names, citing Marsy's Law, saying the two were victims of crime.Since it went into effect last year, police departments, like Blendon Township, haveas the reason for not releasing officers' names who were involved in certain incidents.

In the complaint filed with the Ohio Supreme Court, Young's grandmother said Young was the victim, not the two Blendon Township officers. But, the Blendon Township Police Department disagrees and maintains that they're victims of crime, saying Marsy's Law protects them."An officer who almost gets hit by a car, in my belief, is a victim," said Brian Steel, President of the Fraternal Order of Police Capital City Lodge 9.

