Nio's UK Market Aspirations: Adding a European Flavour

In a modest-looking workshop on an industrial estate in Oxfordshire, the foundation of Nio’s UK market aspirations is being laid. Here in ‘Motorsport Valley’, a small team of engineers are working to provide the Chinese electric car maker’s future models with what its principal chief engineer, Danilo Teobaldi, describes as a “European flavour”. Already active in Norway, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark, Nio has yet to officially launch in the UK.

Its latest statement points to starting UK sales some time in 2025 as part of a further global expansion that includes right-hand-drive markets for the first time. Still, Teobaldi is confident that when they do reach the UK, Nio models sold here will reflect the sort of dynamic qualities expected and demanded by buyers in a segment traditionally dominated by Audi, BMW, Jaguar and Mercedes-Benz. “We have very experienced and talented people working in Oxfordshir

