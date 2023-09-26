Nikki Haley: Who is the Republican 2024 presidential hopeful?

Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, has received a bump in opinion polls since a well-received debate performance in late August, though she remains in the single digits nationally. Here are some facts about Haley's life and political career:Haley, 51, has gained a reputation in the Republican Party as a solid conservative who has the ability to address issues of gender and race in a more credible fashion than many of her...

Here are some facts about Haley's life and political career:Haley, 51, has gained a reputation in the Republican Party as a solid conservative who has the ability to address issues of gender and race in a more credible fashion than many of her peers. At the same time, she has drawn criticism for her ambiguous positions on some major policy issues.

She is the daughter of two immigrants from India who ran a clothing store in rural South Carolina, and has spoken occasionally about the discrimination her family faced. Haley graduated from Clemson University in 1994 with a degree in accounting, and helped expand her parents' clothing business. She took on leadership roles in several business organizations before winning a seat in the South Carolina state legislature in 2004. She is married and has two children.

Read more:

Reuters »

Nikki Haley bashes Biden energy policy: ‘More suffering, less security’Presidential hopeful Nikki Haley delivered a hearty rebuke of President Biden’s energy policies Monday and vowed to “open our country’s energy floodgates.”

Nikki Haley: My plan to unleash America’s secret weapon — economic freedomNikki Haley believes Communist China is an existential threat.

Is Nikki Haley Fox’s New Favorite?Nikki Haley is getting friendly airtime over at Fox News ahead of the second debate, while Vivek Ramaswamy is suddenly facing a grilling from the network.

7 Candidates Qualify for Second Republican Debate; Trump Won’t AttendThe Republican National Committee announced the lineup Monday night: Doug Burgum, Chris Christie, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Mike Pence, Vivek Ramaswamy and Tim Scott.

Haley moves into second place behind Trump in New Hampshire: pollRepublican presidential candidate Nikki Haley has surged into second place behind former President Trump in New Hampshire, according to a new poll,...

NHIOP Poll: Haley Now 2nd in N.H. as DeSantis PlummetsFormer South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley has overtaken Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for second place behind Donald Trump in the 2024 New Hampshire Republican presidential primary, according to a poll released Monday.

She stands out on the campaign trail for talking frequently about foreign policy issues, and she is the highest-polling Republican who supports further involvement in the Ukraine war.

Here are some facts about Haley's life and political career:Haley, 51, has gained a reputation in the Republican Party as a solid conservative who has the ability to address issues of gender and race in a more credible fashion than many of her peers. At the same time, she has drawn criticism for her ambiguous positions on some major policy issues.

She is the daughter of two immigrants from India who ran a clothing store in rural South Carolina, and has spoken occasionally about the discrimination her family faced.

Haley graduated from Clemson University in 1994 with a degree in accounting, and helped expand her parents' clothing business. She took on leadership roles in several business organizations before winning a seat in the South Carolina state legislature in 2004. She is married and has two children.Elected governor of South Carolina in 2010, Haley became the first woman to hold that post in the Deep South state and the second person of Indian descent to serve as a state governor in the United States.

She received national attention in 2015 when she signed a bill into law removing the Confederate battle flag from the grounds of the South Carolina state capitol following the murder of nine black churchgoers by white supremacist Dylann Roof.

She also appointed a current rival in the Republican presidential nominating contest, Tim Scott, to the U.S. Senate in 2012.Haley endorsed several rivals to Trump in the 2016 Republican presidential nominating contest, and occasionally tangled with him during the primaries.

But she then went on to serve as his ambassador to the United Nations, where she gained a reputation as a vocal defender of U.S. interests. During that time, the United States pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal, which was unpopular with Republicans.enter the raceWhile she enjoyed a brief bump in opinion polls, she subsequently languished in the mid- and lower single digits in most national and state-level surveys, until the August debate gave her a modest but measurable boost. She still has just a fraction the support of Trump, but multiple polls show her in second place in New Hampshire and South Carolina, key states in the Republican nominating process. She will be hoping the second debate on Wednesday further raises her profile.

She has tried to distinguish herself as the most capable contender on foreign policy. While almost all have staked out a tough position on China, Haley's unabashed support for Ukraine