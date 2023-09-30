NFL Week 4 player props, anytime touchdown scorers: Adam Thielen, Zack Moss

After hitting on our Mike Evans anytime touchdown (+200) pick last week, we have three more TD props for you during Week 4. Check out our breakdown below on who we think will get into the end zone on Sunday.Adam Thielen (+215,Thielen has quickly become a favorite target in offensive coordinator Thomas Brown’s pass attack.
The veteran receiver is off to a red-hot start, averaging 70.3 receiving yards on 20 receptions and two touchdowns through three games, including a monster 11 catch and 147-yard game last week against the Seahawks.
The Panthers’ matchup is arguably just as soft this week against the Vikings, the team Thielen spent the first nine years of his career with. Minnesota is allowing the third-most yards to wide receivers in the NFL this season.
With Jonathan Taylor on the reserve-physically unable to perform list, Moss has all but completely taken over the Colts' running back duties over the past two weeks. Over the last two games, Moss has averaged 105 rushing yards on 24 attempts per game, in addition to 3 receptions a game.
Over the last two games, Moss has averaged 105 rushing yards on 24 attempts per game, in addition to 3 receptions a game.