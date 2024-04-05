New Study Challenges Assumptions about Ötzi the Iceman's Tattoos

An off-beat experiment has poked holes in a popular assumption about Ötzi the Iceman ’s tattoos. Ötzi ’s roughly 5,200-year-old body, found partly preserved and naturally mummified in the Italian Alps in 1991, includes 61 tattoos — black lines and crosses on his left wrist, lower legs, lower back and chest. A common but untested idea holds that the tattoos were created by rubbing charcoal into small incisions on the skin.

However, a new study suggests that Ötzi's tattoos were actually created using a 'hand-poke' technique, similar to traditional tattooing methods still practiced in nonindustrialized cultures around the world

