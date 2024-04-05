New Pinball Tables Based on NBCUniversal Shows Coming to Game

Three new tables based on Knight Rider , Xena: Warrior Princess , and Battlestar Galactica will be introduced into the game on May 16, 2024. These tables will join a large roster of playable pinball tables based on various franchises.

Zen Studios, in collaboration with Universal Products & Experiences, brings these popular characters and stories into Pinball FX.

Pinball Game Knight Rider Xena: Warrior Princess Battlestar Galactica Nbcuniversal Franchises Zen Studios Universal Products & Experiences

