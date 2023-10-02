New Mortal Kombat 1 Update Includes Numerous Balance Changes

NetherRealm Studios has today released its latest patch for Mortal Kombat 1 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. Since releasing in the middle of September, a handful of updates for MK1 have rolled out that have contained a small number of fixes for various problems that players have discovered.

In total, Mortal Kombat 1's new update brings changes or fixes to characters like Ashrah, Havik, and Kung Lao, while Kameo fighters such as Goro, Jax, and Shujinko have also received small alterations. Likely the biggest improvement that NetherRealm has today implemented involves high-parries. As a whole, 16 characters on MK1's roster have received changes when it comes to high-parries, which means that the game's meta might now shift greatly. Outside of these tweaks, a couple of additional bugs have also been solved when it comes to various oddities that have been found.

You can get a look at everything that has been overhauled in today's Mortal Kombat 1 update via the official patch notes below.

Read more:

ComicBook »

Mortal Kombat 1's Ed Boon Shoots Down Omni-Man Trailer HopesOmni-Man's MK1 reveal won't be happening at NYCC after all.

Mortal Kombat 1: Every Invasion Klue (& How to Solve Them)The single-player Invasion mode of Mortal Kombat 1 has several rewards you can get for solving every Klue scattered around various mesa world maps.

Charlotte Sena update: What we know about the 9-year-old missing in New YorkAn AMBER Alert was issued for Charlotte Sena after she disappeared while visiting Moreau Lake State Park Saturday with her family.

New The Sims 4 Update Glitch Has Babysitter Determined to Watch Your Nonexistent KidsDue to a new glitch, overeager NPC in The Sims 4 really wants to watch your infants, even if you don't have any

New Excire Foto 2024 Update Adds Powerful Prompt-Search and AI ToolsSignificant updates to the platform.

New Pike Road High School Update as Residents' Taxes IncreaseThose living in Pike Road are receiving elevated property tax bills following their vote in 2021 to raise taxes to help build the town's new High School. But a year later taxes have increased but no structure is in sight.

NetherRealm Studios has today released its latest patch for Mortal Kombat 1 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. Since releasing in the middle of September, a handful of updates for MK1 have rolled out that have contained a small number of fixes for various problems that players have discovered. Rather than continuing to release smaller updates of this type, though, NetherRealm's newest patch for Mortal Kombat 1 comes with a ton of balance changes for nearly every fighter on the game's roster.

In total, Mortal Kombat 1's new update brings changes or fixes to characters like Ashrah, Havik, and Kung Lao, while Kameo fighters such as Goro, Jax, and Shujinko have also received small alterations. Likely the biggest improvement that NetherRealm has today implemented involves high-parries. As a whole, 16 characters on MK1's roster have received changes when it comes to high-parries, which means that the game's meta might now shift greatly. Outside of these tweaks, a couple of additional bugs have also been solved when it comes to various oddities that have been found.

You can get a look at everything that has been overhauled in today's Mortal Kombat 1 update via the official patch notes below.

Mortal Kombat 1 Patch NotesGeneral Gameplay AdjustmentsBaraka General Shao Johnny Cage Kenshi Kung Lao Li Mei Nitara Raiden Rain Reptile Scorpion Shang Tsung Sindel Sub-Zero Tanya 0comments