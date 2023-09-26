New 'Miranda's Victim' Sneak Peek Re-Traumatizes Abigail Breslin [Exclusive]

The historical thriller also stars Luke Wilson and Ryan Phillippe. For some backstory, Miranda’s Victim is a dramatized historical telling of how the Miranda warning became part of the vernacular. Most people will recognize the first two sentences of the warning - “You have the right to remain silent.

Anything you say can be used against you in court.” The act came following a 1963 case in which a suspect wasn’t given legal counsel at the time of his arrest for the kidnapping and sexual assault of a young woman. After he admitted that he was guilty and served two years in jail, the verdict was overturned, with the prosecution seeking a retrial while the defense clung tightly to the stance that the defendant’s rights were violated.

In Collider’s exclusive clip, viewers will see the heartbreaking moment when eighteen-year-old Trish Weir (Breslin) is forced to describe the man who kidnapped and sexually assaulted her. Doing her best to recount the most traumatic event of her life, Trish walks the detective through the moment that she was tossed from his vehicle following the assault. Following up, the investigator asks if she’ll be willing to take a lie detector test, further packing on the shame and trauma that comes with a situation as harrowing as this one.

The Big Picture As any fan of the true crime genre will know, the wheels of justice turn slowly and oftentimes miss the mark completely. From victims not receiving a fair ending to corruption nailing the wrong person for the crime, the stories that come from the genre are rife with unjust moments. In her latest film, Miranda’s Victim, director Michelle Danner (Hello Herman), will share with viewers the story of how one of the most well-known laws in the American judicial system came to be. In an exclusive to Collider clip, prospective audiences can get a first look at Abigail Breslin (Little Miss Sunshine) as a victim caught up in the grinding wheels of the legal system.

In Collider's exclusive clip, viewers will see the heartbreaking moment when eighteen-year-old Trish Weir (Breslin) is forced to describe the man who kidnapped and sexually assaulted her. Doing her best to recount the most traumatic event of her life, Trish walks the detective through the moment that she was tossed from his vehicle following the assault. Following up, the investigator asks if she'll be willing to take a lie detector test, further packing on the shame and trauma that comes with a situation as harrowing as this one. A scene that reflects similar sentiments that are painfully still alive today - the clip calls into question the validity of the victim's story.

Who Else is in 'Miranda’s Victim'? Along with Breslin, the drama also features performances from Ryan Phillippe (Cruel Intentions), Luke Wilson (Rushmore), Emily VanCamp (Brothers & Sisters), Taryn Manning (Orange is the New Black), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Mireille Enos (The Killing), Nolan Gould (Modern Family), Brent Sexton (Bosch), Enrique Murciano (Without a Trace), Josh Bowman (Revenge), Sebastian Quinn (Based on a True Story), Michael Mulheren (Fool’s Gold), Andy Garcia (The Untouchables), and Donald Sutherland (The Hunger Games franchise).

Catch the exclusive clip below and watch history unfold when Miranda’s Victim arrives in theaters and on-demand on October 6.