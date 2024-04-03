New Cast Members Joining Season 4 of The Witcher

The fourth season of The Witcher is set to bring plenty of changes to the successful Netflix video game adaptation, and some of them are related to the supporting cast of the series. Sharlto Copley, James Purefoy, and Danny Woodburn are set to join the new episodes of Geralt of Rivia's (Liam Hemsworth) journey across the mysterious lands of The Continent.
The new season of The Witcher is set to begin filming this spring, and while a release date hasn't been announced by Netflix yet, the fact that cameras are set to begin rolling soon means that viewers are closer than ever to Geralt's new adventures. Copley is set to portray Leo Bonhart in the new season of The Witcher, with the character being described as an infamous bounty hunter. Audiences know the name from the novels written by Andrzej Sapkowski, with the mercenary finally making his television debut in the adaptatio
