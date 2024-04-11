New Broadband Labels to Provide Transparent Pricing Information

Our area is under an Enhanced Risk (level 3 out of 5) for severe weather with a portion of SW AL at a Moderate Risk (level 4 out of 5)This image provided by the Federal Communications Commission shows a portion of a blank, sample broadband consumer label. Much like nutritional labels on food products, “broadband labels” for internet packages will soon tell you just what is going into the pricing of your service, thanks to new rules adopted by the Federal Communications Commission this week.

(FCC via AP)are launching nationwide on Wednesday, according to the Federal Communications Commission. They’ll feature details about prices, fees, connection speeds, data allowances and more.And the new broadband labels will be required for home and mobile internet plans. “Consumers across the country can now benefit from consistent, transparent, and accessible point-of-sale information about broadband prices and services,” FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel said in a news release. The labels will outline when promotional rates end, how long contracts last, and which separate fees and taxes are charged. Internet service providers with fewer than 100,000 subscribers have until October to comply with the FCC’s label rules, which arose from a requirement in the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Also by October, the labels must be machine-readable so third parties can collect and aggregate data for comparison-shopping tool

Broadband Labels Pricing Information FCC Internet Services Connection Speeds Data Allowances Transparency

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



mynbc15 / 🏆 262. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Broadband providers begin providing new comparison labelsAnchor and reporter at News 5 Cleveland

Source: WEWS - 🏆 323. / 59 Read more »

New FCC Rules Require Broadband Labels to Disclose Pricing DetailsThe Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has adopted new rules that will require broadband labels to disclose pricing details, similar to nutritional labels on food products. The move aims to provide transparency to consumers about what they are paying for when purchasing home or mobile internet packages.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

New Broadband Labels to Provide Clear Pricing and Performance InformationInternet service providers will be required to have a label for each plan, similar to nutritional labels on food products, to provide clear information about the cost and performance of high-speed internet service.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »

How much? How fast? New broadband labels rolling out nationwideNew labels are intended to make shopping for broadband internet service more consumer-friendly and transparent.

Source: mynbc15 - 🏆 262. / 63 Read more »

What the Tech: What are broadband labels?Montgomery, Alabama

Source: ALNewsNetwork - 🏆 583. / 51 Read more »