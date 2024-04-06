NASA Seeks Help to Study Animal Reactions to Solar Eclipses

The shadow of a total solar eclipse will cross some regions of Mexico, the United States, and Canada on April 8. The day will be obscured by a brief false night. The infrequency with which such a phenomenon occurs in that area makes it an anomalous event for the animals that live there. So far, most of the information on animal reactions to an eclipse is anecdotal, but there are scientific efforts to make systematic observations.

NASA has a plan to increase our scientific understanding of how animals react to eclipses—and to make that happen, it needs your help. In a total solar eclipse, the moon is positioned in alignment between the Earth and the sun. To view an eclipse, you need to be on the sunny side of the planet (where it's daytime) and be located directly in the path of the lunar shadow as it occurs. The alignment causes the moon's shadow to be cast on the planet's surface

