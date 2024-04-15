NASA Seeks Faster and Cheaper Method for Mars Sample Return Mission

Budget constraints have

Administrator Bill Nelson said that an independent review concluded that the agency’s current plan to bring the first samples collected by the Mars rover Perseverance could cost up to $11 billion and would likely not be achievable until 2040. The fiscal 2025 budget for the space agency, as well as additional anticipated budget cuts, are behind how slowly the current plan is being executed.

’s Mars Sample Return Mission.

NASA Mars Sample Return Budget Constraints Faster Method Cheaper Method Mars Rover Perseverance Independent Review Fiscal 2025 Budget Astronauts Jet Propulsion Laboratory

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



verge / 🏆 94. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NASA is seeking a faster, cheaper way to bring Mars samples to EarthNASA is seeking a faster, cheaper way to bring rock samples from Mars to Earth.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

NASA is seeking a faster, cheaper way to bring Mars samples to EarthNASA is seeking a faster, cheaper way to bring rock samples from Mars to Earth. In the meantime, the space agency says the effort is on hold. Reviews put the total cost of the project at $11 billion, with an arrival date of 2040. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson says that's too much and too late.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

NASA needs a cheaper, faster way to bring Mars dirt back to EarthNASA’s Bill Nelson says the agency will solicit ideas for cheaper and faster ways to perform a Mars sample-return mission, aiming to bring the samples back in the 2030s.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

NASA is seeking a faster, cheaper way to bring Mars samples to EarthNASA is seeking a faster, cheaper way to bring rock samples from Mars to Earth.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

NASA is seeking a faster, cheaper way to bring Mars samples to EarthNASA is seeking a faster, cheaper way to bring rock samples from Mars to Earth.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

NASA Sets Path to Return Mars Samples, Seeks Innovative DesignsNASA Administrator Bill Nelson shared on Monday the agency’s path forward on the Mars Sample Return program, including seeking innovative designs to return

Source: NASA - 🏆 672. / 51 Read more »