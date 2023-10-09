Mystery solved as Iran-backed judge, who seeks Trump’s arrest, confirms invite to Washington, DC

EXCLUSIVE — Iraq’s top judge, Faiq Zidan, who seeks the arrest of former President Donald Trump, confirmed through his spokesperson to Fox News Digital that he has indeed been invited to Washington, D.C. Fox News Digital first broke the story that Zidan had been invited to Washington. There had been confusion about the controversial judge's visit to Washington, D.C.

targeted killing of Iranian Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, who reportedly oversaw the murders of more than 600 American military personnel in the Mideast. IRAQ OPENS INVESTIGATION INTO KIDNAPPING OF ISRAELI-RUSSIAN CITIZEN WHO HAS BEEN MISSING FOR MONTHS According to an article on the website of U.S.

Read more:

FoxNews »

University of Washington asks court to dismiss Oregon State, Washington State's suit against Pac-12The University of Washington asked a court to dismiss the lawsuit brought against the Pac-12 by Oregon State and Washington State. The Pacific Northwest schools are seeking to prevent the conference’s departing members from standing in the way of their efforts to rebuild the league. A mediation process is ongoing between Oregon State and Washington State and the 10 departing Pac-12 members, according to the court filings. But two schools believe that shouldn’t stop the court case from proceeding

University of Washington asks court to dismiss Oregon State, Washington State's suit against Pac-12The University of Washington asked a court on Monday to dismiss the lawsuit brought against the Pac-12 by Oregon State and Washington State.

Buzz: Biden mean to his dogs, Gettysburg saved, Gingrich gets a VespaNo one knows Washington secrets like Paul Bedard. This longtime D.C. reporter joined the Washington Examiner in 2012 after penning U.S. News & World Report's premiere political column, 'Washington Whispers,' for more than a decade. In addition to his Washington Secrets column, check out his signature feature, 'Liberal Media Scream.' Be sure to follow Paul on X at SecretsBedard, like him on Facebook, and sign up for his email newsletter to get all of Paul's Washington Secrets delivered to your i

Liberal Media Scream: CBS touts waitress jobs as sign Bidenomics worksNo one knows Washington secrets like Paul Bedard. This longtime D.C. reporter joined the Washington Examiner in 2012 after penning U.S. News & World Report's premiere political column, 'Washington Whispers,' for more than a decade. In addition to his Washington Secrets column, check out his signature feature, 'Liberal Media Scream.' Be sure to follow Paul on X at SecretsBedard, like him on Facebook, and sign up for his email newsletter to get all of Paul's Washington Secrets delivered to your i

House border watchdog hits Mayorkas ‘stall tactics,’ threatens contemptNo one knows Washington secrets like Paul Bedard. This longtime D.C. reporter joined the Washington Examiner in 2012 after penning U.S. News & World Report's premiere political column, 'Washington Whispers,' for more than a decade. In addition to his Washington Secrets column, check out his signature feature, 'Liberal Media Scream.' Be sure to follow Paul on X at SecretsBedard, like him on Facebook, and sign up for his email newsletter to get all of Paul's Washington Secrets delivered to your i

Conservatives back Heritage’s 2025 government-in-waiting planNo one knows Washington secrets like Paul Bedard. This longtime D.C. reporter joined the Washington Examiner in 2012 after penning U.S. News & World Report's premiere political column, 'Washington Whispers,' for more than a decade. In addition to his Washington Secrets column, check out his signature feature, 'Liberal Media Scream.' Be sure to follow Paul on X at SecretsBedard, like him on Facebook, and sign up for his email newsletter to get all of Paul's Washington Secrets delivered to your i