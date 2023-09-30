MSNBC anchor Alicia Menendez won’t cover senator father’s indictment

The journalist daughter of Sen. Bob Menendez said on her MSNBC show that she will not be involved in coverage of his federal bribery charges. “Last week, a grand jury indicted U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez,” Menendez told viewers at the beginning of the show, her first on-air appearance since the indictment. “This past week, dozens of members of his own party have demanded his resignation.

I have been watching along with all of you, as a citizen, and also as his daughter.”

She continued: “I will not be reporting on the legal case. That said, my colleagues across MSNBC and NBC News, they have aggressively covered this story, and they’ll continue to do so, as they should.”Menendez, who joined MSNBC in 2019 after a wide-ranging media career that has included stops at the now-defunct channel Fusion and the PBS program “Amanpour & Company,” now hosts “American Voices with Alicia Menendez,” which airs from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

From 2013: The rise of Alicia Menendez, a voice for the millennials She was absent from the show last weekend, immediately following the indictment. But a person at the network with knowledge of the situation told The Washington Post that Menendez had long-scheduled plans to attend a wedding and that the timing was coincidental. headtopics.com

