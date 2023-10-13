Mrs Sidhu Investigates Season 1 Streaming: Watch & Stream Online via Amazon Prime Video

is a crime drama series that is now available to watch and stream online. The series revolves around a high-end caterer, Mrs Sidhu, who has an interest in solving mysteries. She forms an unlikely partnership with local cop DCI Burton as she continues to solve mysterious crime cases.

Here’s how you can watch and stream Mrs Sidhu Investigates Season 1 via streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video.Yes, Mrs Sidhu Investigates Season 1 is available to watch via streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The mystery series is based on a hit BBC radio drama of the same name. In each episode, the main character is seen taking on different cases with the help of her cop partner. The series premiered on September 18, 2023.Mrs Sidhu Investigates Season 1 is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming service is host to a plethora of great shows and movies.$14. headtopics.com

NOTE: The streaming services listed above are subject to change. The information provided was correct at the time of writing.

