Mountain View High School lockdown lifted after no weapon found on campus

UPDATE 5:50 p.m. Mountain View High School administration says that deputies on campus during this morning's lockdown were able to determine that there was no weapon on campus, and no credible threat to the school, students or staff. Students whose AZ Science tests were interrupted during the lockdown protocol will be able to take the test Thursday, according to staff.

The following letter was sent to parents: Dear Mountain View Parents and Staff, Today, Mountain View High School experienced a lockdown following a report from a student regarding a possible threat on campus. The report indicated that a student had allegedly placed a handgun into their backpack and entered one of the restrooms. Following District protocol, law enforcement was immediately notified and a lockdown was initiated to ensure the safety of everyone on campu

