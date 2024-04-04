Mother of the Bride

The video features Shields’ Lana , who’s struggling to deal with the reality that her daughter is all grown-up. While preparing for her daughter’s wedding, she unexpectedly reunites with her first love . The ensemble cast also includes Sean Teale (The Gifted), Chad Michael Murray (Freaky Friday), Rachael Harris (Lucifer), Benjamin Bratt (Miss Congeniality), Michael McDonald (The Heat), Wilson Cruz (My So-Called Life), Tasneem Roc (Love and Monsters) and Dalip Sondhi .

In addition to starring, Shield is also executive producing alongside Burger, Oliver Ackermann, Galen Fletcher, Amanda Phillips, Jimmy Townsend and Vince Balzano. It is produced by Brad Krevoy. “Lana’s daughter Emma returns from abroad and drops a bombshell: she’s getting married. In Thailan

