A Glendale laboratory owner acknowledged in federal court that she fraudulently billed hundreds of million of dollars in COVID-19 testing during a nearly two-year run. Lourdes Navarro, 64, could potentially spend up to 20 years in prison, according to the Department of Justice, after pleading guilty Thursday to healthcare and wire fraud.

Eventually they were reimbursed $54 million of the original $359 million initially billed to Medicare, the Health Resources and Services Administration and at least one private insurance company. “The defendant used her management position at a clinical testing laboratory to exploit the COVID-19 pandemic for personal gain,” Acting Assistant Atty. Gen. Nicole M.

The 605 freeway will be enhanced for nearly $300 million\u00a0Caltrans will hold a kick-off event to celebrate the new 605 freeway renovations

Floyd Mayweather: I'll Make $300 Mil for McGregor Fight, Maybe MoreFloyd's is expecting to make more than $300 MILLION from his fight with Conor.

Donald Trump’s Worst Nightmare (Not Making Forbes 400) Just Came TrueThe ex-president missed making the cut by $300 million.

$300 processing fee for a check? A Utah senior living facility is going thereA Taylorsville senior living facility is beginning automatic payments, with the note that any manual payments going forward will incur a $300 fee.

Biden Administration Awards Millions for Affordable HousingThe U.S. Treasury Department awarded more than $300 million for projects geared toward affordable housing at a time when homes are historically expensive.

Nearly $300M Virginia legislative building set to open to public after delaysThe Virginia General Assembly’s airy new legislative building is set to open to the public later this month after years of planning, construction and delays. The building opened to the news media for a tour on Thursday and will be dedicated next week on Wednesday. The nearly $300 million modernized facility replaces its cramped, asbestos-laden predecessor near the Thomas Jefferson-designed Capitol. State officials say it will offer improved conditions for those who work there. It will also provide better access, comfort and convenience to members of the public who visit Richmond to engage with their representatives. The gleaming structure came in behind schedule and over budget.