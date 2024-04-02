Minnie Driver reveals not given wetsuit to show nipples in 'Hard Rain' movie

Minnie Driver revealed she wasn't given a wetsuit during the filming of the 1998 movie 'Hard Rain' so that her nipples would show. Driver starred in the film alongside actors Morgan Freeman and Christian Slater as a town is battered by torrential storms while a bank heist takes place. 'Its set during this massive storm,' Driver recalled during an episode of SiriusXM’s 'I Weigh with Jameela Jamil.' 'There were huge rain machines. We shot crazy hours.

It was tough, like it was a tough movie, but everybody else could wear a wetsuit underneath their costume.' 'And I was told by the producers that I couldn't because they wanted to see my nipples, and that there was no point in having the wet t-shirt if you couldn't have what was underneath it,' she confessed. 'And it was very kind of plainly told, like, 'You are an idiot if you don't understand that this is what's going on.' And I remember saying, ‘This is wrong

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Minnie Driver confesses Matt Damon breakup left her ‘totally heartbroken’: 'It was so public'Minnie Driver is responding to a video of her reacting to Matt Damon and Ben Affleck's Academy Award win, explaining why she looked so sad.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Minnie Driver Says She Was 'Totally Heartbroken' After Her 1998 Breakup with Matt DamonThe actress gave some words of advice to her 25-year-old self on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show.'

Source: InStyle - 🏆 103. / 63 Read more »

Minnie Driver Shares 1 Thing She'd Tell Her Younger Self After Matt Damon HeartbreakMarco Margaritoff is a reporter on the HuffPost trends team. He covers viral news from the weird and absurd to serious political issues. He’s based in New York. Send Marco tips at marco.margaritoffhuffpost.com.

Source: HuffPostWomen - 🏆 27. / 68 Read more »

Rain, storms, some possibly severe Friday; More rain this weekendMontgomery, Alabama

Source: ALNewsNetwork - 🏆 583. / 51 Read more »

7 Best External Hard Drives (2024): SSDs, Hard Drives, RuggedNeed an ultrafast drive for backing up data or video editing, or a rugged option to back up your photos in the field? We’ve got a solution for every situation.

Source: WIRED - 🏆 555. / 51 Read more »

Work hard, play hard: Utah family goes on a multi-month bike tour across EuropeDale Majors, his wife and their six kids logged some 1,850 miles across Europe and the Alps during a multi-month family bike tour. Majors wanted to show his family it is important to work hard and play hard.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »