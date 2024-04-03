Microsoft's Security Culture Found Inadequate by Cyber Safety Review Board

The Cyber Safety Review Board has found that Microsoft's security culture was inadequate and requires an overhaul. The tech giant's shoddy cybersecurity practices allowed state-backed Chinese cyber operators to break into email accounts of senior U.

S. officials, including Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. The targeted breach affected multiple U.S. agencies dealing with China. Microsoft's products are crucial for national security, the economy, and public health and safety.

