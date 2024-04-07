Meta Introduces New Labels for AI-Generated Content to Address Misuse Concerns

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta , the parent company of Facebook and Instagram , is claiming to address the potential misuse of AI during the upcoming 2024 presidential election through a new system to label AI-generated videos, images, and audio posted on its platforms. In a blog post on Friday, the company announced that it will start applying “Made with AI” labels to AI-generated content starting in May.

This new policy expands on the company’s previous approach and includes separate and more prominent labels for digitally altered media that poses a high risk of deceiving the public. Meta's new approach aims to provide viewers with information about how the content was made while keeping it accessible

