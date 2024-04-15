Mercedes-Benz's AMG Division Plans to Release All-Electric SUV

With Earth Day just around the corner, it’s an electric week at Auto123 as we turn the lights towards noteworthy developments in the EV segment.

The AMG division has its sights on the EV segment, with a first all-electric AMG-proper sedan already confirmed and in the works. But as reported by Autocar, there is also an all-electric SUV planned, that will be produced exclusively by the performance division. The future AMG-badged electric SUV will come after, meaning it will likely debut for the 2027 model-year.

One innovation the new model will introduce is axial-flux motor technology. This will allow for smaller and more light-weight motors than those with conventional-flux systems. The new powertrains should deliver impressive capabilities as well, since a motor weighing barely 50 pounds could be able to generate 500 hp. Other new elements and innovations should push that output capacity even higher. The only issue is that assembly of these new motors is more complex and thus more expensive.

Mercedes-Benz AMG Electric SUV EV AMG.EA Platform

