Max Removes 31 DC Movies and TV Shows from Streaming Service

Max (formerly HBO Max) is the default home for DC movies and TV shows, but the service has just removed 31 projects as of April 1. Marvel and DC are still the two big names in the superhero media industry, and each is tied to some degree to one streaming service. Marvel movies and TV shows can be found on Disney+ with very few exceptions, and Warner Bros. is behind both Max and DC. However, while the streaming era makes watching more content easier than ever, it also has caveats.

While Disney+ has remained relatively consistent with its Marvel offerings, Max is employing a different approach. At the start of April, 31 animated and live-action DC movies have been removed from the program. They'll almost definitely be back at some point, but when that is (and if they can be watched in the meantime elsewhere) is yet to be see

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



screenrant / 🏆 7. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, MAX & Other Major Streaming Services in April 2024Every major streaming service has a ton of new movies and shows coming next month.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

Everything coming to Max (formerly HBO Max) in April 2024DT Video

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »

Disney+: Every Movie & TV Show Arriving in April 2024Bluey and Wish highlight Disney's April streaming lineup.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

Disney's Divisive 2023 Animated Movie Gets Disney+ Streaming Release DateWish is coming to Disney Plus.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

April 2024: Every New Movie and TV Show Added to Streaming Services on April 1stThe start of the new month brought tons of new titles to streaming services.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

The biggest TV shows right now on Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Max, and PeacockA closer look at Reelgood's Top 10 TV shows this week from across all the major streamers, with Netflix's 3 Body Problem dominating right now.

Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »