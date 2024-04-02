Max Removes 31 DC Movies and TV Shows from Streaming Service

Max (formerly HBO Max) is the default home for DC movies and TV shows, but the service has just removed 31 projects as of April 1. Marvel and DC are still the two big names in the superhero media industry, and each is tied to some degree to one streaming service. Marvel movies and TV shows can be found on Disney+ with very few exceptions, and Warner Bros. is behind both Max and DC. However, while the streaming era makes watching more content easier than ever, it also has caveats.
While Disney+ has remained relatively consistent with its Marvel offerings, Max is employing a different approach. At the start of April, 31 animated and live-action DC movies have been removed from the program. They'll almost definitely be back at some point, but when that is (and if they can be watched in the meantime elsewhere) is yet to be see
