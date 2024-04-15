Marvel Comics Relaunches X-Force with New Mutant Strike Team

They're the best they are at what they do... but what they do isn't very nice. This summer, Marvel Comics relaunches X-Force , which will introduce a new incarnation of the special ops mutant strike team . Spinning out of the X-Men's From the Ashes era, the next X-Force features characters who have previously appeared as part of the team — including the mutant inventor Forge and human mutate mercenary Wade Wilson, a.k.a. Deadpool — as well as lesser-known mutants like Tank .
The title, which hits stands July 31, will frequently feature A-List guest stars that Forge recruits for specific missions . Among the series regulars: Elizabeth"Betsy" Braddock, a.k.a. Captain Britain; her girlfriend Rachel Summers, a.k.a. Askani, a telepath from an alternate future; Surge, the former New X-Men leader; Sage, the mastermind behind Krakoa's X-Force; and the Tank, a mutant with metamorphic powers.
Marvel has revealed its lineup of variant covers for Geoffrey Thorne and Marcus To's X-Force #1, from a roster of artists that includes Clayton Crain , Mahmud Asrar , Tony Daniel , and David Nakayama . See the X-Force variant covers in the gallery below.Foil Variant Cover by David NakayamaVariant Cover by Tony DanielX-FORCE kicks off with Forge unlocking an Omega-Level aspect of his one-of-a-kind power of invention.
X-FORCE #1 variant cover by Mahmud Asrar prevnext X-FORCE #1 variant cover by Clayton Crain prevnext X-FORCE #1 variant cover by Tony Daniel prevnext X-FORCE #1 Foil Variant Cover by David Nakayama prev 0commentsRelated:
Marvel Comics X-Force Mutant Strike Team Special Ops Forge Deadpool Tank A-List Guest Stars
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: bleedingcool - 🏆 20. / 69 Read more »
Source: bleedingcool - 🏆 20. / 69 Read more »
Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »
Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »
Source: bleedingcool - 🏆 20. / 69 Read more »
Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »