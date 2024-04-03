Mark Coleman Gifted UFC 300 Tickets After Saving Parents From House Fire

Mark Coleman, a UFC fighter, was gifted 300 tickets to a UFC event after saving his parents from a house fire. In a podcast, Coleman mentioned that he believed the Kelce brothers, who were also present on the show, were in Los Angeles to pursue acting opportunities.

Although the Kelces laughed off the speculation, Arnold Schwarzenegger insisted that they had plans in the entertainment industry. Schwarzenegger later gave the brothers advice on choosing roles when they enter the field.

