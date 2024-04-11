Margot Robbie to Produce Monopoly Movie, Lionsgate and Hasbro Collaborate

Margot Robbie , the producer and star of ' Barbie ', is now making a Monopoly movie in collaboration with Hasbro and Lionsgate . This announcement was made at the Cinema Con conference in Las Vegas. Robbie's production company, LuckyChap, successfully brought ' Barbie ' to the big screen after years of development. The film was a box office hit in 2023, grossing over $1.4 billion worldwide. Now, they are set to bring their vision to the iconic board game.
Lionsgate is also partnering with Blumhouse, known for their expertise in horror films, to develop a new 'Blair Witch Project'. This marks the beginning of a multi-year agreement between Lionsgate and Blumhouse, utilizing the studio's library titles. The original 'Blair Witch' released in 1999 was a huge success, earning $248 million and inspiring two sequels. It had a significant impact on the horror genre, influencing future films like 'Paranormal Activity'
