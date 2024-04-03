Man convicted of aggravated sexual assault fails to appear for punishment phase

Officials say there is an active warrant out for Hai Vo's arrest after he failed to appear for the punishment phase of his trial on Friday, March 29. TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Officials are searching for a man convicted of aggravated sexual assault last week. The Travis County District Attorney's Office said on Thursday, March 28, a jury convicted 56-year-old Hai Vo of aggravated sexual assault. However, on Friday, March 29, Vo did not appear for the punishment phase of his trial.

Now, there's an active warrant out for his arrest. Vo was convicted in connection with a sexual assault that occurred on Jan. 26, 2020. According to court documents, Vo sexually assaulted a 24-year-old woman who had intellectual and cognitive disabilities, including cerebral palsy and severe epilepsy. The DA's office said Vo was arrested on May 13, 2020, and charged with aggravated sexual assaul

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KVUE / 🏆 244. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Shōgun’ Episode 6 Review: Hai Ho, Hai Ho, It’s Off To War We GoI write about TV shows like House Of The Dragon, The Witcher, The Rings Of Power, Stranger Things, Yellowjackets, Severance and many others. I also cover movies, video games, comic books and novels, largely in the fantasy, science-fiction, horror and superhero genres.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

Lamar Johnson: 'I am a freed man, an exonerated man and a blessed man'Missouri man spent almost three decades in prison for a murder he didn't commit before he was finally released.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

Police in Berks Co. shoot, kill man armed with knife, officials sayOn Monday, in Reading, police officers shot and killed a man who, allegedly, was armed with a knife and made suicidal threats.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

Sunnyvale police fatally shoot man carrying knife while walking near mobile home park, officials saySunnyvale police on Saturday shot and killed a man they said advanced toward an officer carrying a knife.

Source: abc7newsbayarea - 🏆 529. / 51 Read more »

Man sentenced for stealing $2.6 million worth of food stamps across North Texas stores, officials sayFort Worth police say they're looking for two shooting suspects after a man was shot in the face.

Source: wfaa - 🏆 543. / 51 Read more »

Judge dismisses suit against Delaware court officials filed by blind man who was wrongfully evictedA federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed against court officials by a legally blind man who claimed wrongful eviction from his apartment in Delaware

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »