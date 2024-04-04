Major Update for Palworld Introduces First Raid Boss Pal

The latest and first major update to Palworld is live on Steam, bringing with it tons of additional content including the previously announced first Raid Boss Pal, Bellanoir. While developer Pocketpair taunted fans of the fairly new game earlier this week with a fake announcement for April Fool's (that players actually want), this update should provide plenty of additional content for fans to enjoy as they move on from the light-hearted prank.

The previously announced addition to the monster-taming games biggest draw is certainly Bellanoir, who is the first pal to be added to the game since its initial release earlier this year. The powerful and evil pal is attacking the island of Palworld which will present players with a new challenge to address. The additions for this update are only part of the Palworld roadmap that was revealed earlier this year, with plenty more to come in the future for players to look forward t

