Maine Legislature Revises Budget Proposal in Response to Criticism

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Democratic-led Maine Legislature ’s spending committee revised its budget proposal Monday in response to complaints from both Republicans and the Democratic governor, removing a late obstacle as lawmakers try to wrap up their work this week.

Highway funding and the pension benefit were restored on Monday, and Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said the new version had her seal of approval despites concerns that lawmakers’ proposed spending went beyond her proposed budget update.

