Luxurious Apartments for Rent at Cathedral Mansions in Washington, D.C.

Housed in a stunning historical building in a gorgeous park-side neighborhood, these Washington, D.C. apartments for rent at Cathedral Mansions feature beauty, convenience, and sophistication around every corner. Originally built in 1924, Cathedral Mansions has everything you look for in a place to call home, from stylish interiors brimming with natural light, to a host of onsite amenities.

Whether you’re preparing a meal in your sleek fully-equipped gourmet kitchen, getting your heart racing in our state-of-the-art fitness center, or simply relaxing by the fountain in our peaceful garden courtyard, there’s nothing not to love about life at Cathedral Mansions. Just across the street from the world famous Smithsonian National Zoological Park and within walking distance from an excellent variety of boutiques, cafes, bars and restaurants, there’s never a dull moment at our vibrant community of Woodley Park apartments in Washington, D.C. Discover a living experience custom tailored to your lifestyle at Cathedral Mansions





