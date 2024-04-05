Los Angeles Kings Beat San Jose Sharks in NHL Game

Los Angeles Kings defeat San Jose Sharks 2-1 in NHL hockey game.

Los Angeles Kings San Jose Sharks NHL Hockey Game Victory Adrian Kempe Mackenzie Blackwood Kevin Fiala David Rittich

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



AP / 🏆 728. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

When will the San Jose Sharks-Los Angeles Kings rivalry be great again?NHL: San Jose Sharks allow first period goals to Adrian Kempe and Akil Thomas in a 2-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

San Jose Sharks collapse in historic fashion, lose in OTNHL: Seth Jones scored at the 18-second mark of overtime, capping a historic comeback as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Sharks 5-4 at SAP Center.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

San Jose Sharks winger said he suffered concussion from Tkachuk hitSan Jose Sharks winger Mike Hoffman explained what he’s been dealing with since a hit from Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Following deadline deals, San Jose Sharks have a new MVPNHL: San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier said other teams showed interest in Mikael Granlund before Friday’s trade deadline

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

San Jose Sharks sued over child sex abuse cover-upA recently filed lawsuit claims Sharks Sports & Entertainment covered up a Jr. Sharks coach's alleged grooming and sexual abuse of child hockey players.

Source: KTVU - 🏆 465. / 53 Read more »

After blockbuster trade, Tomas Hertl thanks San Jose, Sharks fans“San Jose didn’t just accept me — it opened its arms wide and treated me like one of its own.”

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »