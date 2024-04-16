Local TV News Gets More Interactive with ATSC 3.0

Broadcast TV is in trouble, and for a long time now, a lot of people have pointed to a new broadcast standard, ATSC 3.0 , as the way it can be saved and finally compete against streaming, YouTube, and TikTok. And finally, after years of hype that failed to deliver, there’s an actual glimmer of hope for your local TV stations. Local news is about to get a lot more interactive. Part of that’s because of Roxi , a company we covered back at CES.

0-equipped stations in the US will soon begin airing local news that you can skip through, pause, or even restart from the beginning. That’s still a small number of the TV stations in this country — ATSC 3.0 adoption has been slow so far — but the number is improving. And Roxi’s FastStream tech isn’t the only thing helping. Yesterday, NBCUniversal separately announced its own “personalized broadcast experience” that will provide an experience similar to Roxi’s.

