Living in Paris: A Memorable Experience from 50 Years Ago

About 50 years ago, we lived in Paris for six months. In 1975, my employer, NASA , and the CNES jointly sponsored me on a 6-month Temporary Duty Assignment to live in Paris . The French were about to launch their Meteosat . They also paid the way for my wife and two little daughters to go along.

Figure 4: Hybrid double bus, Quai Saint-Michel, Paris, France. March 14, 2024. Photo by Fritz Hasler. Figure 7: Ebike and regular bike traffic at Quai Saint-Michel in Paris, France. March 14, 2024. Photo by Fritz Hasler. Stepping out of our hotel, I saw a Tesla taxi waiting for a customer as shown in Fig. 10. There were lots of Teslas, usually Model 3s or Ys, around Paris. The Tesla taxis were rare enough, thouh, that we never got to ride in one.Even the mopeds in Paris were electrified. See our short ride in one in Fig. 11 below. However, the driver tried to overcharge us when we didn’t ask the price before the ride.

Paris NASA CNES Meteosat Temporary Duty Assignment Transportation Travel

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



cleantechnica / 🏆 565. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RV-living residents open up about difficult housing experience amid neighbors' demands to remove themThe Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is working to remove RVs on a neighborhood street in Compton after the community demanded action.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Living with no visual memories: ‘I can’t relive any experience I see’Meet two women with unusual ways of experiencing the world: One cannot revisualize people or events, while the other may imagine too much.

Source: cnnbrk - 🏆 393. / 55 Read more »

Newly Crowned World's Oldest Living Man Has 2 Secrets for Living to 111Digital destination for sophisticated men & women. Live your best life with expert tips and news on health, food, sex, relationships, fashion and lifestyle.

Source: BestLifeOnline - 🏆 533. / 51 Read more »

'So scary living in America right now:' Server's viral TikTok talks rising living costsA video made by a South Carolina server is making its rounds on social media.

Source: cbsaustin - 🏆 595. / 51 Read more »

‘Emily in Paris’ Cast Travels to Disneyland Paris: ‘Sunday Fun Day’‘Emily in Paris’ star Lily Collins shared photos from the cast’s recent excursion to Disneyland Paris as they continue filming for season 4

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

CryptoMondays Paris to Host Unforgettable Gathering During Paris Blockchain WeekCryptoMondays Paris, the French hub of the world's largest community focused on Web3 live events, is set to host an unforgettable gathering during Paris Blockchain Week. Founded in 2018, CryptoMondays has grown to encompass over 60,000 members globally across 50+ cities. This event promises to be a highlight of the blockchain calendar.

Source: Cointelegraph - 🏆 562. / 51 Read more »