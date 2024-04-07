Lime Reports Strong Financial Figures, Aims for Profitability in Electric Scooter Business

The shared electric scooter business has gone through a series of ups and downs over the last few years — mostly downs, if we’re being honest — but now, one company is ready to claim the mantle of victor. Lime released a new set of financial figures that it says proves that last year’s slim profits were no fluke. The company reported gross bookings of $250 million in the first half of the year, a 45 percent increase over the same period last year.

And it’s touting an adjusted EBITDA profitability of $27 million — the first time the company has achieved this for the first half of the year and a 45 percent margin increase over last year — and an unadjusted $20.6 million profitability. 'To say that Lime is feeling itself would be an underestimate' To say that Lime is feeling itself would be an underestimate. As other micromobility firms continue to shed staff, exit markets, and burn cash, Lime says it is proudly trending in the other direction. The company is not sharing all of its metrics, like revenue and costs, but it says that it’s on its way to another record year. “I think historically people always believe there’s demand for micromobility, but this is an industry that is littered with dead bodies of people who just can’t make this business work,” Lime CEO Wayne Ting said in an interview with The Verge. “I think we are going to deliver tremendous profitability and hopefully even get to free cash flow positiv

Lime Electric Scooter Financial Figures Profits Bookings Micromobility Profitability Wayne Ting

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



verge / 🏆 94. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Strong jobs, strong growth, not enough: The economic win still eluding BidenPresident Joe Biden has benefited from strong growth in economic output and jobs, but high inflation and interest rates still weigh on his approval ratings.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Financial literacy program helps teens learn budgeting, financial decision-makingHosted by local bank First Credit Union at Chandler Community College’s Pecos Campus, the ‘Mad City Money’ program empowers teens with financial education.

Source: 12News - 🏆 586. / 51 Read more »

Led by the response to its latest flagship series, Xiaomi reports strong smartphone sales during Q4Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 11 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

A strong earthquake shakes Indonesia's Java Island but no reports of casualtiesA strong and shallow undersea earthquake has shaken the eastern side of Indonesia’s main island of Java, causing some damage but no immediate reports of casualties

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

A strong earthquake shakes Indonesia's Java Island but no reports of casualtiesA strong and shallow undersea earthquake shook the eastern side of Indonesia's main island of Java on Friday, causing some damage but no immediate reports of casualties.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Feds Make Calculation Error On 200,000 Student Financial Aid ReportsA Department of Education spokesperson said that the faulty reports sent to colleges were caused by a “vendor issue,” but did not specify which vendor was responsible.

Source: thedailybeast - 🏆 307. / 63 Read more »