Lewandowski doubtful for Spanish league game after Barcelona 'exorcise' Champions League failures

The win against Porto gave Barcelona the lead in Group H of the Champions League with six points after two victories, something the Catalan side hadn’t achieved in its first two matches since Lionel Messi’s last season for the club in 2020-21. Barcelona failed to reach the knockout rounds of the competition the last two seasons.

Barcelona didn't play particularly well against Porto but found a way to come back with the three points and the group lead. Last season, Barcelona had good performances against Inter Milan both away and at home, but failed to win on both occasions and ultimately couldn't advance.

Lewandowski was replaced in the 34th minute and was expected to undergo further tests to know the extent of his injury. Xavi also saw youngster Lamine Yamal substituted with stomach pain late in the second half, and defender Ronald Araujo finished the match bothered by cramps.

Real Madrid, whose only loss of the season came at rival Atletico Madrid in the league, hosts Osasuna after winning 3-2 at Napoli on Tuesday to also put itself in good position to advance in the Champions League.

