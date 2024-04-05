Legendary confirms development of third 'Dune' movie

Legendary confirmed on Thursday that they are currently developing a third movie in the sci-fi franchise based on Frank Herbert 's original novels and are also in talks with Villeneuve to adapt Annie Jacobsen’s nonfiction book.

Denis Villeneuve, who directed the 2021 film adaptation of Herbert's novel 'Dune', expressed his desire to make a trilogy. The third movie would continue the story of Paul Atreides and his journey as he faces a shadowy conspiracy.

