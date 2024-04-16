Left-wing Film Studio Participant to Shut Down Operations and Lay Off Staff

Left-wing billionaire Jeff Skoll’s woke film studio Participant is reportedly shutting down operations and eliminating most of its staff — the latest victim of Hollywood ’s sharp downturn that has seen a bloodbath of layoffs and budget cuts.

Participant, founded in 2004, often financed projects with social justice and globalist themes, including former Vice President Al Gore’s climate change documentaryJeff Skoll broke the news to Participant’s staff of roughly 100 on Tuesday, with almost all of them set to lose their jobs, according to a. There will be no new content development or production, while a skeleton crew will remain to oversee the studio’s library of about 135 titles.

“I founded Participant with the mission of creating world-class content that inspires positive social change, prioritizing impact alongside commercial sustainability.

In addition, the industry is still recovering from last year’s strikes by Hollywood writers and actors.

Participant Film Studio Shutdown Lay Off Hollywood Downturn Social Justice Globalist Themes

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Participant, studio behind 'Spotlight,’ ‘An Inconvenient Truth,’ shutters after 20 yearsParticipant, the activist film and television studio that has financed Oscar winners and socially conscious documentaries, is closing its doors after 20 years.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

Participant, studio behind 'Spotlight,’ ‘An Inconvenient Truth,’ shutters after 20 yearsParticipant, the activist film and television studio that has financed Oscar winners and socially conscious documentaries, is closing its doors after 20 years.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Participant, studio behind 'Spotlight,’ ‘An Inconvenient Truth,’ shutters after 20 yearsParticipant, the activist film and television studio that has financed Oscar winners and socially conscious documentaries, is closing its doors after 20 years.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Participant, studio behind 'Spotlight,’ ‘An Inconvenient Truth,’ shutters after 20 yearsParticipant, the activist film and television studio that has financed Oscar winners and socially conscious documentaries, is closing its doors after 20 years. Billionaire Jeff Skoll told his staff in a memo shared with The Associated Press Tuesday that they were winding down company operations.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Denver chocolate shop celebrates Beyoncé album drop with “Cowboy Carter” confectionsTo the left, to the left, everything you own in a chocolate box to the left.

Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »

Our Third Place, a youth drop-in center, offers social services in GlendaleThe center provides showers, food and laundry — as well as a recording studio and art studio.

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »