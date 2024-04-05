Leaked Image of Google Pixel 6a Surfaces Online

As we wait for the official reveal of the device, a leaked image of what is believed to be the Google Pixel 6a has surfaced online. The image shows a phone with a similar design to the Pixel 6, but with some differences in the microphone placement .

It is unclear whether this leak suggests an earlier release date or if it is just a result of bad photoshopping. The Pixel 6a is expected to be a budget-friendly phone with impressive specs.

Google Pixel 6A Leaked Image Release Date Microphone Placement Budget-Friendly Specs

