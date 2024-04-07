Lawyers Argue for Resentencing of Richard Allen Davis in California

Richard Allen Davis ' lawyers argue that a recent California law invalidates his sentencing enhancements for prior felony conviction, entitling him to a full resentencing. They are seeking to reconsider his death sentence. Davis was convicted in 1996 for the kidnapping and killing of 12-year-old Polly Klaas . His conviction led to California 's three-strikes law. Now, his lawyers argue that he is entitled to a resentencing based on recent criminal justice reforms .

The hearing took place at the Santa Clara County Superior Court

