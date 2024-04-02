Large Crane to Assist in Clean-up of Collapsed Bridge in Baltimore

The large crane in Baltimore, Maryland will help with a massive clean-up of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge on Friday, March 29, 2024. (SkyTrak7), causing disruptions to supply chains that are still being reset from the coronavirus pandemic and hitting snags in the Red Sea. The Port of Baltimore is a major shipping hub for the East Coast and one of the top U.S. ports in trade volume.

It is the busiest port for automobiles, light trucks, heavy farm and construction machinery in the country and the second-busiest for the exporting of coal, while also handling other commodities like soybean products, salt and sugar. The area around the port is also a major industrial hub that will have its operations scrambled by the combination of the port’s closure and the loss of the bridge for transports. While many of the COVID-era issues have been resolved and supply chains have been changed to be more resilient in the face of trouble, shipping is still a challenge in a global econom

