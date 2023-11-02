Lakers’ Rui Hachimura enters concussion protocol

Hachimura didn’t enter the protocols sooner because it initially seemed like his symptoms were improving before they persisted, Ham said. If a player is diagnosed with a concussion, “he cannot return to participation: for at least 48 hours, including the date of diagnosis; and until after he completes the required return-to-participation process”,• They’re without concussion-related symptoms at rest;• Have successfully completed the NBA return-to-participation exertion process;

Forward Jarred Vanderbilt, who hasn’t played since the preseason opener on Oct. 7 and has missed the first five games because of left heel bursitis (inflammation), was seen doing on-court work after Wednesday’s shootaround.

“He’s getting stronger and stronger and the discomfort is dissipating,” Ham said. “But as of right now, he’s only doing stationary work.”After playing one minute combined in the first four games, second-year guard Max Christie was in the rotation against the Clippers in light of the team’s injuries.

During the preseason, it seemed as if Christie was competing with Cam Reddish for a spot in the rotation. Reddish won the competition, being in the rotation for the first four games and averaging 12 minutes.

United States Headlines Read more: LADAILYNEWS »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LATIMES: D'Angelo Russell's fourth-quarter surge helps powers Lakers to win over MagicOrlando's Jalen Suggs misses a game-tying three-pointer at the buzzer as the Lakers rally late behind D'Angelo Russell in a 106-103 victory.

Source: latimes | Read more ⮕

SDUT: D'Angelo Russell anota 12 en el último cuarto y Lakers superan 106-103 a OrlandoD’Angelo Russell encestó 12 de sus 28 puntos en el último cuarto, LeBron James sumó nueve de sus 19 unidades en el periodo definitivo y los Lakers de Los Ángeles vinieron desde atrás el lunes para imponerse por 106-103 al Magic de Orlando.

Source: sdut | Read more ⮕

CBSLA: D'Angelo Russell comes up big in 4th quarter as Lakers top Magic 106-103D'Angelo Russell scored 12 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter, LeBron James added nine of his 19 in the final period, and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied late for a 106-103 victory over the Orlando Magic.

Source: CBSLA | Read more ⮕

STARTELEGRAM: Lakers News: West Rival Clippers Make Blockbuster Trade To Acquire James HardenIt happened!

Source: startelegram | Read more ⮕

STARTELEGRAM: Lakers Schedule Just Got Much More Difficult Following James Harden Trade To ClippersThe path to a title is even harder than we thought.

Source: startelegram | Read more ⮕

STARTELEGRAM: Former Lakers Champion Guard Waived to Make Room in Philadelphia Following James Harden TradeHe could return to free agency, should he clear waivers.

Source: startelegram | Read more ⮕