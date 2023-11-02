Lakers’ Rui Hachimura enters concussion protocol

Hachimura didn’t enter the protocols sooner because it initially seemed like his symptoms were improving before they persisted, Ham said. If a player is diagnosed with a concussion, “he cannot return to participation: for at least 48 hours, including the date of diagnosis; and until after he completes the required return-to-participation process”,• They’re without concussion-related symptoms at rest;• Have successfully completed the NBA return-to-participation exertion process;
Forward Jarred Vanderbilt, who hasn’t played since the preseason opener on Oct. 7 and has missed the first five games because of left heel bursitis (inflammation), was seen doing on-court work after Wednesday’s shootaround.
“He’s getting stronger and stronger and the discomfort is dissipating,” Ham said. “But as of right now, he’s only doing stationary work.”After playing one minute combined in the first four games, second-year guard Max Christie was in the rotation against the Clippers in light of the team’s injuries.
During the preseason, it seemed as if Christie was competing with Cam Reddish for a spot in the rotation. Reddish won the competition, being in the rotation for the first four games and averaging 12 minutes.
