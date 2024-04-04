L.A. Tourist Race: A Unique Adventure for Cyclists

Imagine this: You’re riding your bike up the San Gabriel Mountains, climbing thousands of feet over the span of 100 miles. You’re also on a, uh, peculiar mission: to find a handful of paperback books in the middle of the wilderness with nothing but their GPS coordinates to guide you. Also, you’re racing hundreds of other people who are scrambling to complete the same exact task. This is not some bookish adventurer’s fantasy, but the real-life premise of the L.A.
Tourist Race, a three-race series invented by Michael Kalenda, owner of Burbank’s Let’s Ride Cyclery. For six years in a row, this grueling event has tested the strength, stamina and navigational skills of Los Angeles cyclists, all while showcasing breathtaking trails and terrain right in the city’s backyard. The race is open to gravel riders and mountain bikers of all stripes, but Kalenda admits it tends to draw athletes with a particular mindse
L.A. Tourist Race Cyclists Adventure Wilderness GPS Coordinates Strength Stamina Navigational Skills Trails Terrain
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: auto123 - 🏆 566. / 51 Read more »
Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »
Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »
Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »
Source: KTOOpubmedia - 🏆 439. / 53 Read more »
Source: RoadandTrack - 🏆 577. / 51 Read more »