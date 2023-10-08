Kylie Recommended This 'Better Than Sex' Mascara to Kourtney

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Kylie Jenner knows her way around a makeup bag, that much is clear! Whether she's making herself and others up on her YouTube channel or running her Kylie Cosmetics empire, the young CEO understands what goes into a quality beauty product.

One of those picks was Kylie's favorite mascara, which the entrepreneur chose to include in the tutorial to help make Kourtney's lashes longer, lusher and oh-so-much more luxurious. After the tutorial, we were sure to add this fan fave from Too Faced to our Amazon carts... headtopics.com

So, how does this magical mascara work? It all starts with the brush — an hourglass-shaped spoolie that separates and coats each individual lash to voluptuous perfection. In the mascara's formula itself, firm-forming polymers lock curl in place while peptides condition lashes and the Deep Black color truly makes eyes pop.

Some reviewers have even called it the 'best mascara I've ever owned': 'I’ve tried MANY mascaras and this one by far is the absolute best mascara,' commented one 5-star fan. 'I highly recommend it to everyone. It adds length and volume to lashes without having to add lots of layers. Application is easy. headtopics.com

Read more:

usweekly »

Yes, a longer vaccine needle is recommended for people over a certain weightThe racket sport is similar to pickleball. People wanting to play can head to Parker to learn how to play the game.

The Best Astronomer-Recommended Gear to Safely Enjoy the Solar EclipsePrepare for the upcoming solar eclipses in October and April with gear for safe viewing recommended by professional astronomers and expert eclipse-watchers

Combat Winter Dryness With This Hydrating, Derm-Recommended SerumRebecca is a speech therapist by day and a freelance writer by night. She enjoys being a helicopter parent to her dog, Apollo. In her free time she is probably playing video games or sipping spicy margaritas.

Insiders Claim Kourtney Kardashian Is Icing Out This Family Member Ahead of Welcoming Baby No. 4With Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker\u2019s baby being due by the end of 2023, they\u2019re making arrangements in every aspect of their lives. While they recently celebrated her baby shower at

Staind’s ‘Confessions’ Makes Top 10 Debut on Album Sales ChartPlus: Kylie Minogue, The Rose, Tom MacDonald & Adam Calhoun, and Cannibal Corpse debut in top 10.

Kylie Jenner deletes Instagram post supporting Israel after backlash“Someone ask Kylie Jenner to point to Israel on the map,” one X user declared.