Knighton sparks SMU to 34-16 victory over Charlotte

DALLAS (AP) — Jaylan Knighton broke the game open with a 95-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and SMU went on to defeat Charlotte 34-16 on Saturday night in an American Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

SMU (3-2) jumped out to a two-score lead after one quarter. Preston Stone gave the Mustangs the lead with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Roderick Daniels Jr. Knighton scored on a 1-yard plunge for a 14-0 lead.

Charlotte’s Jake Larson and SMU’s Collin Rogers traded short field goals in the second quarter and the Mustangs took a 17-3 lead into halftime.

Knighton’s long touchdown run came on the first play after a 59-yard punt by Charlotte’s Grant Gonya pinned the Mustangs at the 5-yard line. Rogers’ 33-yard field goal pushed SMU’s lead to 27-3 midway through the third quarter.