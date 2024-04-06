Kamala Harris Explains Popularity of Women's College Basketball

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris offered a “ history lesson ” Thursday to explain the recent resurgence of popularity in women’s college basketball. In a conversation with Spectrum News’ Tim Boyum, Harris stridently and confidently claimed that women’s basketball was gaining popularity because in the past, the women’s tournament didn’t have brackets. Do you know? Okay, a bit of a history lesson .

Do you know that women were not, the women’s teams were not allowed to have brackets until 2022? Think about that. And what? That. Talk about progress. You know better late than never, but progress and what that has done. Because, of course, when, you know, I had a bracket and it’s not broken completely, but I won’t talk about my bracket. But you know, just how we love, we love March Madnes

