Jordan's Response to Iran's Attack on Israel Raises Concerns

An image grab from AFPTV footage shows Jordan ian onlookers and security agents standing around the debris of a missile that the Jordan ian forces intercepted over Amman amid an unprecedented Iran ian drone and missile attack on Israel in the early hours of April 14, 2024. Iran ’s unprecedented attack on Israel and the prospect of escalating hostilities has threatened to embroil Jordan , a key Western ally and a country regarded by Gulf states as pivotal to their own security.

It was all too much for Jordanian authorities, which summoned the Iranian ambassador to demand an end to the insults. “For Saudi Arabia, Jordan is a bulwark against further Iranian expansion” in the Levant, said Ali Shihabi, a Saudi commentator close to the royal court. But he had equally tough words for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who he accused of attacking Iran’s consulate in Syria on April 1 to provoke confrontation with Tehran, distract the world and alleviate the pressure he’s come under from Washington to end the war in Gaza.

Jordan is dependent on billions of dollars of aid from the U.S. and the European Union and enjoys longstanding and deep military and security cooperation with the West, limiting its ability to distance itself from the Jewish state.

