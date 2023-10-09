Jordan creeps ahead of Scalise in public House GOP support before speaker vote Wednesday

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, is currently leading Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., in public endorsements in what’s still a tight race for the next House speaker. Jordan and Scalise are the only two formally declared candidates in the race.

But one House GOP source pointed out that there are members who also do not want to publicly speak out against Jordan's candidacy for fear of reprisal in the 2024 primaries from the Freedom Caucus-linked House Freedom Fund PAC. MOTION TO VACATE MEASURE BECOMES A LIGHTNING ROD IN STORMY HOUSE SPEAKER'S RACE Scalise, former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s longtime No.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Who are House speaker candidates Jim Jordan and Steve Scalise?The two Republican lawmakers are now in the running to replace Kevin McCarthy, who was recently ousted from his role as House speaker.

New House speaker shortlist shaping up to be Jordan, Scalise and maybe McCarthyJordan says first move as speaker would be to help Israel

Republicans Face Critical Week to Elect New House SpeakerSteve Scalise and Jim Jordan to face off for party’s nod later this week

Attack on Israel Raises Stakes for Republicans in Speaker FightSteve Scalise and Jim Jordan to face off for party’s nod this week

Speaker Race Is Death Struggle for Scalise, Jordan; Hern Out but Not GoneThe contest to succeed dethroned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy grew smaller over the weekend. Or so it seems. And one thing I have discovered in Washington, nothing is as it seems.

‘The Diciest Thing’ Steve Scalise and Jim Jordan Are Battling OverBoth men know getting into detail on spending strategy could be fatal for their House speakership bids.