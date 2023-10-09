Jordan creeps ahead of Scalise in public House GOP support before speaker vote Wednesday

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, is currently leading Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., in public endorsements in what’s still a tight race for the next House speaker. Jordan and Scalise are the only two formally declared candidates in the race.
But one House GOP source pointed out that there are members who also do not want to publicly speak out against Jordan's candidacy for fear of reprisal in the 2024 primaries from the Freedom Caucus-linked House Freedom Fund PAC. MOTION TO VACATE MEASURE BECOMES A LIGHTNING ROD IN STORMY HOUSE SPEAKER'S RACE Scalise, former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s longtime No.
Speaker Race Is Death Struggle for Scalise, Jordan; Hern Out but Not GoneThe contest to succeed dethroned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy grew smaller over the weekend. Or so it seems. And one thing I have discovered in Washington, nothing is as it seems.